2020 has surprised us in ways that we cannot explain, and although the vast majority of the news we have received is not so good, there are others that undoubtedly excite us. Despite the pandemic, music has kept us hopeful in the midst of the complex moment we live in, although sometimes we need a touch of melancholy and that is brought to us by Matt Berninger.

At the end of last year, The National’s vocalist announced that this year he would release Serpentine Prison, his first solo album, something we did not believe because just a few months before they released the most recent album by the Ohio band, I Am Easy To Find. But don’t worry that Berninger is only taking a breather to compose his own songs.

Matt recently released the track “Walking on a String” beside Phoebe Bridgers, that the truth sounds spectacular. But now he gives us the first look at his new job, because shared the song that gives this album its name, which if they are fans of the singer’s previous work they will surely love.

And we say it because it has that dark and nostalgic touch of the vast majority of his compositions, with that deep voice that Berninger always brings to the melodies, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar, wind arrangements and subtle percussion. The lyrics of this song is what stands out the most, because it talks about how we are changing, to such an extent that sometimes we no longer recognize ourselves.

It came with everything and new video

As if this were not enough, The singer also released the video for “Serpentine Prison”, which was directed by his Chris Groi And his brother Tom Berninger –Who was in charge of The National documentary, Mistaken For Strangers. In it we see the vocalist performing the song in the studio along with some other black and white shots of him singing at the Sundance film festival.

Serpetine Prison, the first solo album by Matt Berninger and produced by legendary musician Booker T. Jones, will be released on October 2. In addition to Booker, it will feature special guests such as Andrew Bird, Scott Devendorf from The National, Walter Martin and Matt Barrick from The Walkmen, Brent Knopf Menomena and more.

But while we wait for this album that he paints to be one of the best of the year, then check the singer taking the song that gives the album its name:

Watch on YouTube

