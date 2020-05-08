We know that at the moment, many artists are doing everything possible to distract us in the quarantine putting together online shows, but there are those who is taking advantage of the time to compose new songs that can encourage us while the pandemic ends, like Matt Bellamy.

After the huge world tour they put together last year to promote their latest studio album, Simulation Theory, the leader and frontman of Muse has taken a break to focus his attention on other projects he has-how Jaded Hearts Club Band, the super band that he put together with Graham Coxon and Miles Kane-.

Although at the moment you haven’t seen yourself as a musician thinking about a solo career, Matt Bellamy has released one or another song where his colleagues from Muse do not participate, such as “Pray (High Valyrian)”, the one that contributed to the soundtrack of the last season of game of Thrones. But taking advantage of the quarantine composed “Tomorrow’s World”, a personal song to help us in tense moments.

This is one of those epic songs that Matt loves to sing so much, a beautiful and relaxing piece on the piano where he shows us again that his voice with that enormous instrument make an almost perfect combination, something he started doing from the classic Muse records.

Along the track, the guitarist also gives us a very hopeful message and with a view to the future, when this historical moment that we are facing is over: Look to tomorrow, the end of our sorrows. Our world could be so full of joy ”This is how “Tomorrow’s World” closes.

About this song and according to NME, Bellamy said that she basically wanted to capture the feelings and the mood she had during these days of confinement in her: “I have remembered what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future.”

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing, turn up the volume and Listen to “Tomorrow’s World”, the new from Matt Bellamy:

