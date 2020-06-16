Matt Barnes it has never been characterized by its discretion and it has not been able to resist the desire to express its opinion on the maneuver of Kyrie irving, positioning itself against the dispute of the end of the NBA. « Standing without a purpose is itself a defeat. We are at an important moment in our country and we must act accordingly. His attitude responds to the fact that he wanted to go to Orlando to support his team and when they did not leave him, it occurred to him this, « he declared.

Matt Barnes speaking the truth per usual. I highly suggest checking out the full IGTV post with Stak on Matts profile … pic.twitter.com/rjLz6qfQwc – BasketballZack (@ZackbkHoops) June 15, 2020

