Matsuyama’s victory stirs the boom of this sport in Japan

What if 2021 was the year of Japanese golf? In a country that is already fond of the small white ball, the Japanese golf authorities want to take advantage of the Olympic Games and the historic victory of Hideki Matsuyama in the Masters to attract new audiences to the greens.

Golf “is something that seems far away for younger players,” he admitted. Hiroshi yamanaka, President of the Japan Golf Association (JGA). But the Augusta Masters “is a tournament that everyone has heard of whether they play golf or not,” he added.

The success of Hideki Matsuyama, the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam, “puts the spotlight” on his sport, “and may inspire people to try it out,” Yamanaka said.

With only three and a half months to go before the opening of the Olympic Games (July 23 to August 8), which Japan is hosting, Matsuyama’s victory could not have come at a better time. Absent from the Olympic program for 112 years, golf reappeared in 2016 in Rio and a tournament is also planned in Tokyo.

In addition to this favorable calendar, golf already enjoys a real popularity in the archipelago, mainly thanks to the performances of Isao Aoki and Tommy Nakajima in the 80s or those of Masashi ‘Jumbo’ Ozaki in the 90s.

But the best ambassadors of this sport in the country of the Rising Sun are the first two Grand Slam winners on the women’s circuit, Hisako Higuchi (LPGA Championship 1977) and Hinako Shibuno (British Open 2019).

In 2019, the Zozo Championship also became the first prestigious PGA Tour event to take place in the archipelago.

Enough to explain the excitement of the television presenters, who struggled to hold back tears in full live broadcast as Matsuyama won the prestigious Augusta Masters.

Fashion sport

“When I saw that Matsuyama, who is usually stoic, had wet eyes, and when I heard the emotion in the voice of the commentator, I couldn’t help crying,” he said. Teruyuki Onogi, a restaurant owner interviewed in a Tokyo field on Monday. He was certainly not alone in a country with seven million golfers out of a population of about 126 million.

At train stations, some businessmen are even willing to put down their files for a few moments to perfect their swing – with the help of imaginary clubs!

As a sign of the importance of his triumph, 29-year-old Matsuyama may be asked to light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Games, where he will aspire to nothing less than “the gold medal.”

“I want to continue to focus fully on golf, as I have always done, but I think they will pay much more attention to me,” he said upon his return to Japan.

However, the image of this sport in the country still needs to improve. The number of players has declined since the peak of the late 1980s, when golf was an “important tool” in the business world.

“If we can create a more inclusive environment that makes it easier for people to play golf, I think the Japanese will improve,” says Teruyuki Onogi, who believes that the game is still considered “an older men’s sport. Many parents now want their daughters to become professional golfers, ”says Hiroshi Yamanaka.

According to the president of the Japan Golf Federation, the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted its practice, as golf is perceived as a less risky way to stay in shape, compared to gyms and indoor sports.

“It is not just Matsuyama, we have a lot of talented young golfers, especially among women,” says the head of the JGA.