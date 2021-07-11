Matsuyama, replaced by Varner III at the British Open by Covid-19

The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama will be replaced by the American Harold Varner III in the British Golf Open, despite no longer having symptoms of COVID-19as it continues to give positive results in PCR tests.

As reported Sunday by the British Open in a statement, “Hideki Matsuyama tested positive for the COVID-19 virus before the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on July 2.” “Matsuyama has been in quarantine since then and currently has no symptoms. But subsequent PCR tests have continued to give positive results.”, lamented the organization of the tournament, which will be held from July 15 to 18 in Kent (England).

The player assured that he feels “good”, although he acknowledged that in recent days he has not been able to train or prepare for the tournament.

“Combining that with the difficult trip to the UK, my team and I have decided that it is best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety. I feel really bad about missing the British Open and hope to play at St Andrews again next year. I would like to thank golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible, “added Matsuyama.

In the reserve list continues Americans Brendan Steele, John Catlin and Adam Long.