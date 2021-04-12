Matsuyama puts Japan on Augusta’s map

Related news

Hideki Matsuyama, number 25 in the world, saw the great dream of his life fulfilled this Sunday by becoming the first Japanese to conquer the Augusta Masters, his first major title as a professional. Japanese golfers have been competing for the green jacket since the 1936 edition.

At the closing of the 85th edition of the contest, Matsuyama, 29, resisted the pressure to dislodge him from the leadership that he reached on Saturday and delivered a score of 73 hits (+1) today. He accumulated 278 in the four rounds (-10), one less than the second classified, the American Will zalatoris (279, -9).

Third place was shared by two Americans: Jordan sppieth, winner of the tournament in 2015; Y Xander Schuffele, who fought for the title until the 16th hole when he made a three-shot double bogey. Both finished with 281 hits (-7). The Spanish Jon rahm, who today accumulated 66 hits (-6), finished fifth (282, -6).

Hideki Matsuyama – 2021 Masters champion. #themasters 松山 英 樹 – 2021 年 マ ス タ ー ズ チ ャ ン ピ オ ン pic.twitter.com/P3JDVW5RMt – The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2021

The new Masters champion, who will receive the ‘Green Jacket’ of the American Dustin Johnson, who won the tournament in November but couldn’t make the cut this year, will win a cash prize of $ 2,070,000.

Matsuyama, who played his tenth Masters, his eighth as a professional, and his best performance until this year had been a shared fifth place in 2015, finished the tournament with records of 69, 71, 65 and 73. The Japanese triumph was cleared today on the last stroke, a bogey putt, which prevented him from losing a four-point lead with which he reached the last round.

The final round record (73, +1) was oddly the worst in the tournament, but it served him to make history and beat American rookie Will Zalatoris by just one hit.

Rahm tried

At the beginning of his journey in the Augusta National Club Golf the Japanese made a ‘bogey’ on the opening hole, which he immediately corrected in the second by making a ‘birdie’, the first of the three he got until the ninth. Then everything seemed to be back under Matsuyama’s control, who was keeping ball placement well with his long strokes and dominating on the green with his putts.

Watch every shot from Jon Rahm’s final-round 66. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QOPvvK0OzJ – The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2021

In addition, from behind only Zalatoris worried him, he managed to be just one blow down, and although Rahm gave a whole chair of play that allowed him to win the award of having the best record of the day (66, -6) he no longer had aspire to the title.

Something that Schauffele did, who entered the scene from hole 7 and after making six consecutive birdies, he placed himself within two strokes of tying the score when there were still three holes to be played and the pressure was increasing on Matsuyama and also his mistakes, like the one he had when he put the ball in the water on 15.

Asian second

Matsuyama is the second Asian to win a major. Before it was achieved in 2009 by the South Korean YE Yang, in the PGA Champisonship after beating Tiger Woods. Zalatoris, 24, a promising American golf player, completed his best week in his three years as a professional. Spieth and Schauffele received 667,000 as third and Rahm, shared fifth place with Australian Marc Leishman. They received $ 437,000 each.

