Matsuyama, Masters champion, positive for coronavirus

The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, champion of Masters and number 18 in the world, has had to withdraw from the tournament Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is played in Detroit (USA), by testing positive for covid-19 before the second round, reports the PGA Tour.

“It is disappointing to receive this news and to have to withdraw from the Rocket Mortgage Classic,” says Matsuyama in a statement released by the PGA Tour.

“I will take all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone else. I appreciate and thank everyone’s concern in advance. I hope to fully recover and return to competition as soon as possible,” adds the Japanese.

Americans Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who played with Matsuyama in the first round on Thursday, remain as a couple in their game this Friday.