The former Swedish tennis player and current Eurosport commentator, Mats Wilander, He gave an interview to the French newspaper L’Equipe, where he analyzed all the latest tennis news and recognized who are the worst affected and the maximum benefit of this tennis break due to the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the entire world.

Wilander thinks that Novak Djokovic has been the main victim of this tennis break: “It is a shame everything that is happening in the world and also in tennis. To be honest, the big loser of this break has been Novak Djokovic. The Serbian had not lost a game this season and only the coronavirus has been able to curb his momentum. I think that other possibly injured tennis players have also been the most outstanding tennis players of the Next Gen, since they were facing a great opportunity to approach the big three and be able to fight them in some Grand Slam.

I was confident that the young promises were going to have a great year: “I thought 2020 was going to be the year of the youth. They have progressed a lot in training and tennis players like Shapovalov, Tsitsipas or Aliassime, will grow playing the maximum number of matches. When you’re young, training doesn’t interest you much. All you want is to spend almost four hours on a tennis court and fighting for victories against better tennis players than you. “

Few tennis players are the beneficiaries of this break: “I think the only players who can take positive things out of this situation are those who ended up injured after the Australian Open. When all this returns to normal, everyone will start from scratch, but right now it is impossible to know when it will be. Many boys are preparing physically at home to not lose their physical shape, but they know that it is very difficult for them to play again this season. The most complicated thing in this type of situation is to stay motivated ”.

This coronavirus pandemic is taking away tennis time from legends like Roger Federer or Serena Williams: “Many will think that young people have been the most affected because they lose the opportunity to play against the best players on the circuit, but I have another theory. Fans are also the losers. This pandemic has caused us to miss the opportunity to see Federer and Serena on the track, since for them time is not their friend, knowing that they are almost at the end of their careers ”.

