Mats Wilander: “Djokovic can last ten more years”

The former Swedish tennis player Mats Wilander He attended the French newspaper L’Equipe to analyze what happened this week at Wimbledon, when Novak Djokovic managed to equal the 20 Grand Slams of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: “When you look at Federer or Nadal, you say to yourself: ‘Ok. why can’t they last another year or two at that level? ‘ Then later you see Novak and you think: ‘This guy can last ten more years’ (laughs). Novak is a player who is smarter than before. When Agasso started working with him in 2017, he confessed that he was very surprised by the Djokovic’s figure and how successful he was in every game and training session. “