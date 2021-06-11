Mats and other inflatables, the latest from Lidl to succeed on the beach and in the pool | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you going on vacation and you still haven’t gotten yourself an inflatable for the beach or the pool? At Lidl you will find mats, boats, flamingos and other giant animals, children’s pools, lounge chairs and even inflatable jet skis.

The summer has not yet officially opened, but the heat has already settled in Spain and the beach and pool season has started. So now is the time to gear up and get ready for a well-deserved vacation.

The mats and other inflatables are an essential accessory to enjoy to the fullest on the beach and in the pool. Both children and adults have a great time floating on those giant pink flamingos that have become fashionable, throwing a friend or family member into the water who is sunbathing on a mat, or rowing in an inflatable boat.

If you want to equip your kitchen at the best price, don’t miss this selection of the best cheap Lidl appliances available for less than 40 euros.

At Lidl they know how much we enjoy inflatable accessories for the beach and pool, and that is why they have put on sale a wide catalog of models for all ages. Here is a selection of the most curious and recommended. Of course, hurry if you want to buy any of them because the units are limited and can be sold out quickly.

Inflatable jet ski for kids. It is a replica of a Yamaha jet ski. It is equipped with a thruster and is operated with the handlebar. It is not suitable for salt water, so it cannot be used in the sea. It is on sale for 159.99 euros (its original price is 175 euros). Flamingo, Pegasus or Giant Parrot. Giant resistant vinyl animals for sunbathing for 14.99 euros. Inflatable boat. Family size inflatable boat with 3 air chambers. It is made of plastic resistant to salt water, oil, ozone and low temperatures. It costs 49.99 euros. Fun inflatable mats. Six striking and original models to succeed on the beach or in the pool this summer: avocado, cactus, pineapple, popcorn, strawberry and ice cream. They are priced at 8.99 euros each.

Water hammock. To sunbathe while enjoying a refreshing bath. It costs 9.99 euros. Inflatable jellyfish. A fun float filled with shiny confetti ideal for sunbathing for 12.99 euros. Children’s inflatable pool. Fun miniature water park for the little ones. It has a slide and different activities and is on sale for 49.99 euros (before it cost 59.99 euros). Inflatable sofa. The perfect accessory for sunbathing on the grass or sand in the most comfortable way possible. It is very easy to install and convenient to transport and only costs 14.99 euros.

If you want to see the complete catalog, in this link you can access all Lidl mats and inflatables.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.