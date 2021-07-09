Matrix fans mock homophobic woman for misusing term

This afternoon, Mexican social networks have reacted to the viral video of a homophobic and pro-life woman who attacks against adoption for people of the same sex, however, in her speech she included some words that have already made her a mockery of the netizens. You mention the word Matrix, mistaking it for matrix, and users are ending it. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Matrix – 87% is a widely known film, a film work that turned the world upside down in 1999 and is today considered one of the best science fiction films in history. Few have been indifferent to its charms; even those who surely do not have it so present mention it from time to time, such is the case of a pro-life woman in Durango who attended a recent demonstration to demand “the protection of the family.”

According to El Sol de Durango, this Wednesday pro-life and LGBT groups appeared before the Durango Congress due to the planned changes in the Civil Code to allow people of the same sex to marry. In the video that is circulating on social networks we see the now called #LadyMatrix, a woman who attended the protest and who talks about God and the devil, that the first gives commandments, while the second tells you to do whatever you want . In an euphoric speech before the cameras, he maintains:

What do they want? That I support them? So that they protect them as if they were a woman? In a marriage of a woman and a man? No, they have no matrix! Matrimony, matrix! Okay? They have no matrix. And they also want to adopt innocents, to pervert them? No sir!

It is clear that the lady confused the word matrix and ended up mispronouncing it, matrix. This has been enough for social networks to make all kinds of comments, from the most mocking ones to those that speak about a deep concern about human rights and the desire of some to cut them. Of course fans of Matrix they soon appeared and took the woman’s words as a statement that men have no Matrix, the film, and now they share images of the copies they keep at home to ensure that yes, men do have Matrix.

“Matrix”:

For the reactions to this video where he assures that men do not have the Matrix. pic.twitter.com/vXQPRCAz41 – Why is it Trend? (@porktendencia) July 8, 2021

And even though Matrix hit theaters more than twenty years ago, we still have something more to know about its history. The Matrix 4 ended its filming a long time ago, even with the pandemic interrupted, and is ready to hit theaters by the end of the year. The long-awaited film has already been seen by some in test screenings and the first reaction of a user on Twitter perceives it as “strange, meta, fascinating, surprisingly funny and ambitious until the end”; He also pointed out that he expects very mixed comments from the critics but we will surely see her triumph when she arrives in theaters and streaming on December 22, having Keanu Reeves as a star will be her greatest attraction.

Some fans of Matrix They are not entirely sure about the need for a new movie for the series; it’s clear that Lana Wachowski thinks differently and still has something to tell in Neo’s story. One wonders if we will see something relevant in the history of the great simulation or if it will just be a pretext to get more money from a cult franchise. We will discover them in the final month of 2021.

Here are a series of tweets pointing to Lady matrix for his words at the Durango pro-life protest:

And you have 2 😮 – Manuel Gomez (@ ManuelGomez65) July 8, 2021

But I am a man and I do have a matrix … cloned and on DVD but I have it – israel (@isremu) July 8, 2021

Chale, I’m very excited because the Matrix is ​​a trend and it is because of a pro-life stupidity. pic.twitter.com/sLnm3VrR97 – Ángel Sebastián Pérez Sánchez (@ SebastianPS19) July 8, 2021

hahahaajajajajajajajaajajjaj morpheus seeing how the matrix is ​​well fucked and infected by pro-life. https://t.co/lPEc4VZVZ4 pic.twitter.com/vOn2ZYz5Jt – ⚔️✨𝑺𝒚𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒂 𝒓𝒆𝒑𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕📖🌑 (@Sydartax) July 8, 2021

And from #Durango comes #LadyMatrix, whose obfuscation of reason and alienated from religiosity became anti-rights and pro-life. “Geis don’t have the Matrix” pic.twitter.com/hYlVN2WC6I – André Bertuccelli (@ AndrBertuccell3) July 8, 2021

Repeat with me: #Durango is anti-rights and people from the LGBTI + community do not have the Matrix

… sometimes pro-life give us magical moments pic.twitter.com/aNfaC0Sf3k – El Ferchis (@El_Fermon) July 8, 2021

Marriage = The Matrix

Waters with choosing the azure blue pill #MexicoProvida #provida https://t.co/4GCUSO8zBG – Zian (@NOT_ZIAN) July 8, 2021

