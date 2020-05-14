Good news! Warner Bros. wants to resume the shooting of Matrix 4 as soon as possible and already has a date for the cameras to start again.

The global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has been a severe blow to the world of cinema, but it seems that we are gradually awakening from this nightmare. Warner Bros. is hopeful that the production of Matrix 4 start in the month of July. The film, which will be released in theaters in 2021, had only four weeks to shoot before it all stopped due to concerns about the health of the cast and crew.

Warner Bros. is betting heavily on Matrix 4 as the franchise has been financially successful in the past. The first installment grossed $ 465 million worldwide, plus it was a leap in visual effects technology. While its sequels, Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, garnered more than $ 1 billion globally.

According to the latest reports, Warner Bros. has called the director Lana Wachowski and to the stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss to start the July 6th. Filming started in San Francisco in February for the fourth installment, before moving to Berlin, where production soon had to stop due to the pandemic. What has not been specified yet is, if they will travel to Europe or will be filming in the United States.

What is the movie about?

For now, much of the Matrix 4 story has been kept under wraps, but there is some information on the expected sequel. For starters, the original stars Reeves and Moss are making a comeback. Although both characters died in Matrix Revolutions, there are different theories that explain how Neo and Trinity’s return was established more than ten years ago. While fans were disappointed to hear that Laurence Fishburne wouldn’t be reprising her role as Morpheus, the film does add some notable new additions to the cast, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) , Jonathan Groff (Frozen), Ellen Hollman (Spartacus) and Neil Patrick Harris in a secret role.

While the plot details are still sparse, Reeves has said that the script for Matrix 4 is “Very ambitious”.