Lana Wachowski, who directed the original Matrix trilogy with her sister Lilly, will return for Matrix 4 and plans to make it an “absolutely crazy” movie.

After many years they have decided that it is time to do Matrix 4. The film was in full filming until they had to stop due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. Although this does not affect the release date for now.

The coordinator of specialists and director of the trilogy of John wickChad Stahelski, who was also stunt double for Keanu Reeves for the first and second Matrix movies, talks about working on Matrix 4 with the director Lana Wachowski.

“She comes with: This is the character. This is what is happening. This is the conflict. This is where I need it to be emotionally or psychologically or whatever the plot is at the end of this sequence. What do you have in your bag of tricks to make him absolutely crazy? He is one of those great people who will tell us something and we will say: Okay, we have this. ”

Chad Stahelski also praised Lana Wachowski, saying, “If you love the Matrix trilogy, you will love what it is doing because it is brilliant and fun. He also understands what the fans want. “

What will the film be about?

Matrix 4 will feature actors who have already been in previous movies like Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. But we can also see Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who reportedly plays a young Morpheus. The film has also chosen many actors Lana Wachowski has worked with on Sense8, including Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere, and Eréndira Ibarra.

For now we have little information on the plot, but through scenes that have been leaking we have been able to see how NEO and Trinity will return. Let’s hope that Matrix 4 lives up to the original trilogy and makes fans enjoy.

Matrix 4 will premiere on May 21, 2021. Although this date could change if they are delayed a lot with the filming.