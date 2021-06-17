Matrix 4: The Movie’s First Reaction Calls It “Weird, Funny, and Meta”

The Matrix 4 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and with good reason. The coronavirus pandemic took away the original release date but we will witness it very soon, Lana Wachowski is back with a new installment and fans are eager to know its content. The first reaction to the film appears through social networks and it is quite revealing. Keanu Reeves will return as Neo and an invigorating sci-fi adventure awaits us. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The First Matrix Movie – 87% focus on the life of Thomas Anderson (Reeves), programmer by day and hacker by night. Somehow he senses that something is not right with the world he inhabits and is soon contacted by a mysterious force that invites him to accept the true reality. Later called Neo, he manages to wake up to the original dimension only to discover that humans have been conquered by a powerful artificial intelligence, which keeps them connected to a false reality, a virtual simulation known as the Matrix. The blow to the truth is hard for Neo, but he manages to overcome it and makes the decision to join the Morpheus Resistance and fight the great evil.

Then came the sequels, Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36%, both without getting as good reviews as the first. Despite the above, the trilogy became a cult classic and the fourth installment is yet to come after many years. @ViewerAnon’s profile posts the first reaction of Matrix 4 And while it doesn’t say anything about the plot, it is quite specific with its adjectives.

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and is weird, meta, fascinating, surprisingly fun, and ambitious all the way. My expectation is that the reviews are mixed, but people who like it will certainly love it. This is definitely CLOUD ATLAS work with Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING with Lana Wachowski.

– David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021

Details about the argument for Matrix 4 They are practically non-existent, however, we can be sure that a lot of action awaits us: motorcycle sequences, a city in chaos and dangerous jumps between buildings, all necessary to feel the essence of the Matrix in our palms. In addition to Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, in the cast we will also find Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The film suffered a major interruption in its filming due to the coronavirus pandemic but is already on its way to reach its ultimate goal. Will it gain cult status like its predecessors did?

Although he is close to reaching his third age, Keanu reeves He continues to be a man of action and a social media favorite. With Matrix 4 He will return to one of his most famous roles, however, there are other projects that are waiting for him, being one of the most popular John wick 4. The next installment of the master assassin was also delayed by the pandemic, however production is very close to beginning and several Hollywood superstars have already been confirmed to take supporting roles. Will it become the most successful of the entire saga?

Matrix 4 It opens in theaters and on the HBO Max platform on December 22, perfect to close the year with a flourish. We hope that in the following days other reactions will have the opportunity to reach social networks, giving a small glimpse of what the fourth installment has in store for us.

