Next year Matrix 4 will be released and some ideas that did not get to use in the first films, could use them now in the new installment.

Matrix 4 I could use the discarded idea of ​​gender change from the original movie. After years of speculation about a possible reboot, it was finally announced in 2019 that the saga would return with a new sequel, with Keanu Reeves once again playing Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss repeating his role as Trinity. Currently its filming has been stopped due to the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

One character who probably won’t return is Switch, played in the first movie by Belinda McClory. She is one of the original team members of the ship Nebuchadnezzar who died at the hands of Cypher (Joe Pantoliano). Since the villain disconnected his old friends in the real world while they are still connected, causing permanent death in both kingdoms. Although Switch is a woman in The Matrix, they wanted a male actor to play the role in the real world. This aspect of the character was reportedly removed at the request of Warner Bros.

This idea could return to in the fourth installment.

Although the gender change was not seen in the first movie, it seems that they want to resurrect the same idea for Matrix 4. While the plot of the next sequel remains a mystery, there will be many new characters who will access the virtual worlds constantly and will be then when the gender change function that was devised by the Wachowski above comes true.

It must be remembered that the directors of the trilogy changed sex in reality and due to the symbolism that has always accompanied the saga, it seems likely that this idea will return to Matrix 4. At the end of the 20th century, Warner Bros perhaps thought it was too transgressive an idea. But 20 years later the world has changed a lot and there is a lot of acceptance towards these issues. Although the Film Studio, perhaps he just thought it could be messy for a single character to be played by two different actors. Since the film had plots complicated enough to add some element that could be more distracting.

