The DJI company presented its new model of Matrice 300 RTK (M300 RTK) industrial drone and Zenmuse H20 series of multi-sensor hybrid cameras, They allow you to have snapshots in high-resolution wide-angle, zoom and thermal or night vision and even capture photos and videos from up to three cameras at the same time without having to manually go through your camera views or repeat the mission.

The M300 RTK has the new OcuSync Enterprise transmission system, with triple channel 1080p video transmission and a range of 15 km, it can also use three tools at the same time and has a payload capacity of up to 2.7 kg.

The platform includes AES-256 encryption and an IP45 level of protection, in addition to ensuring it brings together modern aviation features, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, 6-way positioning and detection system, state-of-the-art management system and impressive 55 minute flight time.

“For our teams working in the oil and gas industry, execution and safety is ideal. We cannot afford to compromise our goal of using the best and most efficient tools available, ”said Adam Serblowski, Robotics Leader in Surveillance Robotics at Shell in a statement.

It includes a main flight display (PFD) that presents the camera view and navigation data on a single screen. In addition to current telemetry data such as altitude and speed, it records the drone’s flight information throughout its lifetime and uses hardware and software to gain a clear view of the current performance of the aircraft and its future performance capability .

The M300 RTK includes new security and reliability improvements such as:

AES-256 encryption: for a more secure transmission, both when sending controls and when receiving video.

AirSense (ADS-B technology): For greater airspace security.

Anti-collision beacon: For better visibility, especially in low light conditions.

IP45 protection and self-heating batteries: To work in adverse weather (-20 to 50 º C).

Positioning and detection system in 6 directions: It offers a detection range of 40 m horizontally, with the possibility of customizing the detection behavior of the aircraft through DJI Pilot.

DJI Zenmuse H20 Series – All the sensors you need, in one

The M300 RTK and Zenmuse H20 series are available to pre-order through official DJI Enterprise dealers and will ship in the second quarter of 2020.

