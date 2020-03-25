With the NBA temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, players continue to hang out as best they can. While several entertain themselves with video games or training, in the middle of social networks the star of Matisse Thybulle.

The Sixers’ guard had been highlighted last week with several funny videos on TikTok and after a couple of days on hiatus, today he returned with everything by posting a video playing with his robot vacuum cleaner, pretending he is a dog and sparking the laughter of the sailors

The rookie walking, feeding and even sitting in his chair with the vacuum cleaner caused such a furor that even the official Sixers account has uploaded the video, collecting more than 1500 “likes”. Amid controversy over wages at the 76ers’ headquarters, Thybulle made more than one laugh.

. @ MatisseThybulle is really good at TikTok. pic.twitter.com/Efo2OGJxwE

– Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 25, 2020

