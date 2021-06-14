Matilda Castren wins in Daly City and debuts her record on the LPGA Tour

The finnish Matilda castren, with a final round of 65 strokes, she totaled 274 (-14) to displace the young player from China Taipei from the lead Min lee and earn his first LPGA Tour win at the Mediheal Championship held at the Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City (California).

CastrenThe 26-year-old Florida State University trained equalized her lowest round in the sixth tournament of her career on the LPGA Tour and became the first Finnish woman to achieve victory on the women’s golf circuit.

“I knew it would be me one day, but I didn’t think it would be so soon,” he said. Castren fighting the excitement after the win.

Matilda castren He shone on the first nine holes, starting with three birdies in a row and then hitting an eagle on the fifth, a par 5. He held his ground with eight straight pairs and finally secured the win with another birdie on 18.

The Finn, a member of her country’s national team, overcame and held off Min lee, who had started the day with a two-shot lead and was one shot behind Castren until his bogey at 17 and he could no longer straighten his performance despite his late birdie at 18.

The australian Hannah green (66) and the South Korean So yeon ryu (67) finished tied for third at 8 under par. The leader of the second round Danielle kang (70), Jenny coleman (70), the South Korean Jenny Shin (70) joined the French Celine boutier, whose 64 on Sunday was the lowest round of the tournament, tied for fifth place.

The English Jodi Ewert Shadoff (65), the American Angel Yin (69), the New Zealander Lydia ko (70) and the Irish Leona Maguire (70), leading after the first day, finished tied for ninth place with 6 under par.

The thai Patty tavatanakit, winner of ANA Inspiration 2021, the first big of the season, finished 21st with 4 under par after a 72 on Sunday, while Azahara Munoz, the only Spaniard to make the cut, ranked 41st with a total of 289 (+1) 15 strokes behind the winner.