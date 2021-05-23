Matías Prats sings live the song that won Eurovision when he was presenter of the jury

The journalist Matías Prats has surprised Antena 3 Noticias viewers this Sunday by remembering his eurovision past, as was presenter of the jury Eurovision. In addition, Prats began to sing the winning song in that contest, held in 1978.

When remembering the penultimate position of Blas Cantó for Spain in this festival, the journalist Ángel Carreira looked back and asked Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo if they remembered any spanish victory at Eurovision.

“You look at me because I was the only one alive then“Prats joked.” Massiel and Salomé, “recalled the journalist.” Yes, you were the only one who was alive, “confirmed his partner.

Monica Carrillo then took the opportunity to address the audience and note a fact that not many knew. “I don’t know if the viewers will know, but Matías also broadcast a festival Eurovision. We weren’t born either, but you were there, “he told her.

When he saw a photo of him, he laughed while pointing to the image: “Now that I see myself, indeed, 43 years have passed and I was the presenter of the Eurovision jury“, has counted.

Matías Prats explained that that year had been Israel who had won the festival and, although he did not remember the name of the song, he dared to hum it after the insistence of Mónica Carrillo.

When singing the first notes of the song’s chorus, Carrilló identified it: it’s about A-Ba-Ni-Bi, the song with which Israel won the contest held in 1978 in Paris.