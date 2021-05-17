Matías Prats becomes a Matías Prats and dedicates this comment to Mónica Carrillo

Mónica Carrillo and Matías Prats in ‘Antena 3 News Weekend’. (Photo: Antena 3)

It was a fun moment that the presenters of Antena 3 Noticias Fin de Semana, Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo, starred in this Sunday. This time it was not a play on words or one of the jokes that the veteran Antena 3 journalist usually gives to the audience.

What Prats did this time was to dedicate a comment to Carrillo joking about his age.

The presenter introduced that vaccination is going to take a leap towards the goal of group immunity by vaccinating those under 50 years of age. “In our country it is getting faster and faster and proof of this is the inoculation of those under 50 years of age in a few weeks,” he said.

At that time it gave way to Prats, who was going to develop the information. Before doing so, he made the comment to his partner: “As you are already an age, I ask you to be attentive to the data because they will interest you.”

This last week, several autonomous communities announced that they will begin to vaccinate against the coronavirus in June to the population with an age range between 40 and 49 years, after the immunization campaign has accelerated in recent days with the arrival of new consignments of vials .

The communities that will adopt this initiative in the vaccination calendar are Andalusia, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura, the Valencian Community, Madrid and Catalonia.

For their part, the rest of the regions rush the deadlines to try together to achieve herd immunity before the end of the summer, as the Executive intends.

