Matías Kulfas, Argentine Minister of Productive Development, speaks during a press conference held in Buenos Aires in February 2020.

Matías Kulfas (Buenos Aires, 1972) is Minister of Productive Development in the Argentine Government and now has the mission of managing the intervention, and future nationalization, of the Vicentin agri-food group. The move has angered opposition and agrarian associations. Kulfas assures in this interview, carried out by telephone, that the takeover of Vicentin is an “exceptional” measure and that the Peronist Administration does not want to “replace the private sector”.

Question. Why has Vicentin been nationalized?

Answer. Mainly because it is a company that in December suspended payments. We are talking about a very important company, with a large chain of small and medium producers scattered throughout Santa Fe, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, who were left without collecting the raw materials they had supplied. Banco Nación lent Vicentin a significant amount, $ 350 million, which it could not recover either. Six months have passed without a solution in sight. The Government observed the process in the hope that a market solution would emerge. Far from that, the problem was getting worse and the confidence of the producers suffered a gradual erosion. Vicentin was probably heading for bankruptcy with significant losses for creditors. We thought it appropriate to carry out a punctual and virtuous intervention to rescue the company. But we also seek to create a productive unit of public ownership according to the model of the oil company YPF [la mayor compañía argentina, expropiada en 2012 a la española Repsol], with professional management and listing on the Stock Market. Vicentin occupies 12% of the market and can serve as a witness or pilot in the grain sector, and also in relation to the dollar. The essential, in any case, is the rescue. It was necessary to save a company in crisis whose fall could involve very serious problems.

P. If the recession caused by the pandemic left other large companies in the same situation, would there be new nationalizations?

R. This has been exceptional. Ours is not a dogmatic position, that must be clear. We are not statist, nor do we consider it positive that the State controls many companies, nor do we believe in expropriations. Nor are we dogmatic in the reverse sense: why should the state never intervene? In the case of Vicentin, we valued different options, we waited a more than reasonable time for a market solution to appear that did not appear, and we adopted a measure that, in our opinion, will allow everyone to win. We know, in any case, that the country’s productive engine has to do with private investment. The objective of this Government, which started just six months ago and has encountered something as terrible as the pandemic, is to generate development that promotes private investment.

P. When President Alberto Fernández and you announced the intervention, on Monday, you recognized that you would be accused of developing a Venezuelan-type policy. They knew they were facing a political storm.

R. We’re used to that, unfortunately. Comparing Argentina with Venezuela can only be done from ignorance or from bad faith. We have nothing to do with Venezuela, for many reasons. We believe in the guiding role of the State, but we do not want it to replace the private sector.

P. Will this expropriation renew old grudges between Peronism and the large agri-food industry?

R. In 2008, there was a specific conflict over mobile retentions, an important conflict that, however, ended up closing. 12 years have passed. The President has said many times that all of this is history. We do not feel any animosity, neither the president nor anyone in the cabinet, towards the agricultural sector. We consider that the agri-food industry is a fundamental sector for the country’s development and a great provider of foreign exchange. What we want is for the sector to grow more and generate more value. The meat industry, for example, has enormous potential for growth. Argentina exports too much raw raw material; If we can move forward with an investment plan that we are designing, we will be able to generate new meat companies throughout the country, which would create employment and reduce transportation costs in a large and logistically complex country. No, we are not enemies. We see the Argentine countryside as an ally, although there are some tensions.

P. Will this nationalization affect the negotiations for the restructuring of sovereign debt?

R. We understand that no. That matter is handled by the Ministry of Economy. It must be clear that we do not have any political plan for expropriations or intervention on private companies. Vicentin’s should not be extrapolated to other sectors or other issues.

P. Exporters, especially the agrarian industry, continually complain about exchange controls, the famous “stocks”, and the growing difference between the official peso price and the much lower real price. They export at the official exchange rate and import at the real exchange rate, which implies damages.

R. We are in a moment of great uncertainty, as a consequence of the global crisis caused by the pandemic and the process of restructuring Argentine debt. This uncertainty is reflected in the exchange markets. On the other hand, we inherited a very complicated situation. In August last year, the previous government validated a major devaluation, with a massive outflow of capital, and imposed exchange restrictions. We arrive with the situation already created. We want to be flexible and reduce exchange restrictions. The reality, however, is that in the current context the conditions to achieve this objective are not yet in place. This will be achieved when we generate more dollars, when we increase exports and reach a certain financial stability.