This Friday afternoon it was announced that Benjamin Galindo, Mexican legend of Chivas and Cruz Azul, had been transferred to the hospital due to a stroke. The world of soccer, including the coach Matías Almeyda, He sent absolute condolences to the former soccer player and his entire family.

SEE THE LATEST OF NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL HERE

Through his Twitter account, the South American technician expressed his feelings in the situation he lives Benjamin Galindo right now. Similarly, he sent a message of encouragement for him and his family, who is waiting for results from the midfielder who will shine in the national team.

“Strength, Benjamin. Here I wait for you to give you another hug like this “, wrote the Argentine. The publication, immediately, It generated a significant impact on networks. Many users appreciated the attitude of the Argentine, who despite being far from what means the Guadalajara He sent an emotional message to Galindo.

Force Benja, here I wait for you to give you another hug like this! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mze2sQPZMI – Matías Jesús Almeyda (@peladoalmeyda) May 28, 2020

Benajmín Galindo He underwent surgery immediately after suffering a stroke. Your son, Benjamin Galindo Jr, assured that everything went as expected; however, he stated that they must wait the next 72 hours to know the real state of health of his father.

Benjamin Galindo he was a really important footballer in teams like Santos, Chivas and Cruz Azul. In the ‘Sacred Flock‘ he is recognized as a true legend thanks to the impressive performances he had at the club.