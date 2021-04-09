Matías Almeyda, former Chivas, sends a message to Solari and takes the opportunity to ‘overwhelm’ Club América

Matías Almeyda, former coach of Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara, was questioned about the work his compatriot is doing Santiago Solari at Club América in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

In an interview granted to TUDN, Almeyda, who currently directs the San José Earthquakes, was very happy about what was done in Solari in the MX League, not so much for America, since he prefers that Chivas be higher.

“I like it for Solari, not for America. I think he came in being highly criticized, it was similar to mine and they hadn’t seen him work and that’s where the work is bearing fruit, ”said Almeyda.

“Hopefully he does well, but Chivas do better,” added Almeyda showing his good wishes for Guadalajara.

In the current Clausura 2021, Club América is the sub-leader of the competition with 31 points, only below Cruz Azul who has 33 and is the leader, while Chivas appears in 15th place with 13 units.

