Mathew Perry’s appearance and behavior worries ‘Friends’ fans

For this reason, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David schwimmer Y Mathew perry They gave an interview to People magazine to discuss the secret of the success of the iconic comedy.

“10 years of irreplaceable memories flooded me,” he said. Courteney Cox, who has published the first photos of the expected reunion.

However, the one that has caused great concern among the followers of this project is Perry, who, according to netizens, was slurring words and had a blank look at the time.