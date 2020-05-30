América-MG midfielder Matheusinho revealed that he is infected with the coronavirus. Coelho’s player made a video on his Instagram account (check below) confirming that there was contagion.

Despite being with Covid-19, Matheusinho gave an optimistic message, reassuring fans and people close to him, saying that he has no symptoms and feels good.

In the posts, the young American athlete reinforced the request for everyone to take care of themselves and do prevention to avoid contamination by the new coronavirus.

Matheusinho reassured the fans, saying he has no symptoms, but asked for reinforcement in the prevention against the coronavirus- (Reproduction)

– Say it, guys! Coming here to warn you that, as everyone should know, I was diagnosed with Covid-19. But I’m fine, I’m not feeling sick or anything. I tell you to take care of yourself, stay at home, but just to make it clear that I’m fine. Thanks to the people who sent messages. God knows what he does with things. I trust God a lot. You can be sure that we will all go through this bad situation, that it will end and, moreover, that God can bless you all. Take care! – posted the player.

Before confirming the diagnosis, América-MG had already removed Matheusinho from living with the squad, who returned to training, as he had had contact with infected people. The initial forecast was that he would return on June 8, but with the disease confirmed the midfielder will have to stay at least 14 days isolated.

Coelho also delayed the laps of coach Lisca and his assistant, Márcio Hahn, who also had contact with people who are contaminated by Covid-19. The coach, meanwhile, had his exam negative for the disease, but still, he should return to work in the middle of next week, as América returned to field activities this week at CT Lanna Drumond.

