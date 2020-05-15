One of the highlights of Grêmio not only this season but since he went up to the professionals, midfielder Matheus Henrique has plenty of reason to remember and celebrate this Friday (15) even in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

That’s because it was on that same day, last year, that the player was first called up for the Brazilian Under-23 National Team. Holder and with good performances by Grêmio, the young man was on the list released by coach André Jardine, who summoned athletes to compete in the Maurice Rivello Tournament, the popular Toulon Tournament. The competition was not only a test, but also served as a preparation for the Pre-Olympic held in January of that year.

Right on his first call, Matheus played the five matches of the tournament in which Brazil was crowned champion after winning Japan in the final of the competition and also scored his first goal with the yellow shirt in the rout against France, in the second round.

Starting in every game, the national team’s jersey number 8 was one of the leaders and one of the team’s captains. Since then, for the Under-23 team, the youngster has added three calls, 13 games played, three assists and one goal scored.

– When I heard that my name was on the list it was a huge joy. There I had one of my dreams come true. When we start playing, we always dream and try to defend our country and I had the opportunity to be called, to defend Brazil and win the Toulon Tournament. It was the first step to seek a place in the Pre-Olympic that I managed, together with my teammates, to help win a place in the Olympics – said the midfielder.

After being featured in matches with the Under-23 team, Matheus was remembered by Tite for the friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria last season. He made his debut for Senegal against Senegal, replacing another acquaintance of the Gremista crowd, Arthur, on 23 minutes of the complementary stage.

