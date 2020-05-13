Back to training in karting in Brasília (DF), a young driver has been competing in virtual tournaments as a way of preparing for the rest of the season; last stage of the Virtual Star Challenge takes place from 8 pm on Wednesday (13)

Matheus Ferreira is a pilot for Kart Republic in Europe (Press Release / RF1)

Photo: F1Mania

Brazilian standout in international karting, Matheus Ferreira will compete in the last stage of the Virtual Challenge of the Stars, a charity tournament with several of the best drivers in the country. The final race will be this Wednesday (13) in Interlagos starting at 8 pm . Gradually back to face-to-face training in Brasília (DF), the young driver has been playing in virtual tournaments before returning to compete in Europe in the main kart competitions in the world.

“We were able to get back to training last week and I was very happy to accelerate on the track again. Of course, we still have a lot of restrictions, distance and new health guidelines, but I’m sure the virtual tournaments are also helping in this period without racing on the track. an alternative for us not to be completely stopped “, says Matheus.

At just 13 years old, Matheus valued the opportunity to race among so many experienced drivers in Brazilian motorsport. “I’m racing at the Virtual Challenge of the Stars and also F1 Mania Pro eSports Race, sharing brakes with great drivers, so I have really enjoyed this new experience”, adds Matheus, who competes for Kart Republic in Europe.

Champion in São Paulo in 2017 and vice-champion in 2018, the pilot from Brasilia has also taken the opportunity to perform physical training at home during this period. Matheus has competed in European karting competitions for over two years and is one of the Brazilian highlights in the World Series Karting (WSK), the main karting tournament in the world.

The last stage of the Virtual Star Challenge takes place from 8 pm on Wednesday (13) and will take place at the Interlagos Circuit, which celebrated its 80th birthday last Tuesday (12). The live broadcast on YouTube will be on the Accelerated, F1 Mania, High Speed, Motorsport.com and BandSports channels. The replay of the stage is still shown on TV, at BandSports, at 8:30 am next Sunday.

