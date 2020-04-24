Competition will be played on the iRacing platform with F3 cars at Interlagos and will feature big names in motorsport; tournament will take place from 7 pm on Friday (24) and will be broadcast live on F1Mania’s YouTube

A Brazilian highlight on the international karting scene, young Matheus Ferreira makes his debut in virtual races this Friday (24th) at the F1 Mania Pro eSports Race. The competition, which will be played on the iRacing platform with F3 cars, will feature big names in world motorsport, such as Enzo Fittipaldi, Dudu Barrichello, Caio Collet, Felipe Drugovich and many others.

In his second full season in Europe, Matheus seeks to maintain his fitness in this period without face-to-face races due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am very happy to receive this invitation and to be debuting in the virtual races. It is a way that all the riders have found to miss the tracks in these quarantine times, so I believe it will be a lot of fun and also important to prepare well while the races don’t come back, “says Matheus, who is 13 and started karting at the age of 8.

São Paulo champion in 2017 and Brazilian vice-champion in 2018, the Brazilian driver has been competing in Europe for two years and is one of the Brazilian highlights in the World Series Karting (WSK), the main karting tournament in the world. Now in his hometown, Brasília (DF), Matheus is rooting for the improvement of the health situation in the world.

“The WSK is played in Italy most of the time and I really hope that things get better there as soon as possible, as well as the whole world. We are in a delicate moment worldwide and we have to unite to get out of this as soon as possible. Virtual tournaments are helping us so that we can continue to prepare even in our homes, so we will remain focused to win “, says Matheus.

The Pro eSports Race will take place from 7 pm on Friday (24th) and will be broadcast live on F1Mania’s YouTube. The track chosen for the tournament was Interlagos and the drivers will drive F3 cars on the iRacing platform.

