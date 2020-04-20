O Fluminense came out ahead of the other Brazilian clubs and closed an agreement with the squad to reduce salaries in this period without games due to the new coronavirus. Even so, tricolors still need to pay off arrears. Defender Matheus Ferraz revealed that President Mário Bittencourt promised to reduce his debt to athletes later this month.

“They paid 40% of the month of February, but the president has already given the floor that by the end of the month he would pay the rest and also start paying in May too,” he told ESPN.

Matheus Ferraz also showed concern about the situation of the club’s employees

Matheus Ferraz also commented on the agreement to reduce wages in the coming months. The defender recalled that the club’s employees are the ones who are suffering the most at the moment.

“We tried to reach the best deal not only for the athletes, but also for the club. There are employees who are also suffering from this, who have the lowest salary. So we could see a situation for the club to be able to maintain themselves financially and in conditions of pay everyone’s wages “, he declared.

Finally, the defender spoke about the return of football, which still has no date to happen. Matheus Ferraz stressed that the Brazilian championship, in the current format, will suffer from the stoppage of competitions.

“It will be complicated. I think the CBF will have to find the best formula. If it is necessary to move on to next year, we will have to pass so as not to suffer from injury issues. There is no way to get a week and play three games. Otherwise it will blow the player up. We need to be aware of that too. I hope that as soon as possible it will normalize and we can get back to training and games. I think the fan must also be anxious.

The Fluminense squad is on collective vacation until the end of April. The leaders still preach caution about the return of activities. Thus, it is unlikely that players will return to training in CT in May.

