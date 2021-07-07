Matheus Doria highlights competitiveness in Liga MX

After the defeat in the preparation match in the United States against the Eagles of America, Santos Laguna has arrived in Barra de Navidad, Jalisco for the last stage of his preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘Pressport‘, defender Matheus Doria gave an example of the balance of the Warriors team last season to highlight the strong competition that exists in Liga MX.

Read also: SD Huesca: Ignacio Ambriz affirms that he will not have any Mexican player in the team

“Liga MX is very strong, you don’t have many chances to decide who to play against, last tournament we had the first five difficult days, nobody expected anything from us and we reached the final,” he said.

“Liga MX is very strong, you don’t have many chances to decide who to play against, last tournament we had the first five difficult days, nobody expected anything from us and we reached the final.” pic.twitter.com/57v7F6Itzo – PressPort (@PressPortmx) July 7, 2021

In addition, the Brazilian defender has made it the main task of the Laguna team to conquer the championship of the 2021 Apertura tournament of the MX League, by staying on the shore to achieve it in the last tournament.

“We have to become champions, it is what we all want, what the fans want. We could have done a little more, we fought equally, despite being a young team, we left everything and lost details,” he declared.

Read also: Liga MX: FC Juárez announces Juan Pablo Chávez as new reinforcement