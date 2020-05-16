The Bundesliga returned this Saturday and had Brazilian participation. At the PreZero Arena, Hertha Berlin, by Matheus Cunha, visited Hoffenheim and was unaware of the owners of the house. The team from the capital won 3-0, with a great goal from the striker of the Olympic Team.

SEE THE BUNDESLIGA TABLE

After a first half with few emotions, the Berlin team opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Right-back Peter Pekarík shot from outside the box and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma tried to deflect, but sent his own goal. The second came out two minutes later, with Vedad Ibisevic. The team captain received a cross from Mittelstädt in the measure and scored.

To close the coffin, a painting by Matheus Cunha at 29 minutes. The number 26 received in the bottom line on the left side, dribbled the marker, invaded the area and, almost without angle, managed to order in the drawer. It was the third game in a row by the Olympic striker scoring a goal.

WOLFSBURG BRANDS IN ADDITIONS AND WINS OUTSIDE THE HOME

Matheus Cunha has three goals in five games for Hertha Berlin (Photo: THOMAS KIENZLE / .)

Photo: Lance!

Ginczek and Mbabu celebrate: without hands, only with elbows and feet (Photo: TOBIAS HASE / .)

In Augsburg, Wolfsburg visited the city team and won in the dark. In a game played at the WWK Arena, Daniel Ginczek received from Kevin Mbabu after a beautiful move and only had the trouble of pushing to the bottom of the goal. Renato Steffen opened the scoring for the visitors and Tin Jedvaj equalized for the hosts before the winning goal.

DÜSSELDORF AND PADERBORN DO NOT LEAVE ZERO

Berisha wins in the marker race (Photo: SASCHA SCHUERMANN / .)

In the city of Düsseldorf, in western Germany, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Paderborn were 0-0. The home team tried and finished 10 times in all against Leopold Zingerle’s goal, but the opponent’s archer was on a great day and let the ball in.

See too:

Editor of L! designs German classic on the return of the Bundesliga