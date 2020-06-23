Four mathematicians were jointly awarded the 2020 Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research

French mathematicians Yves Meyer and Emmanuel Candès, the Belgian Ingrid Daubechies and the Australian Terence Tao were awarded jointly with the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research 2020.

All four have made pioneering and far-reaching contributions to modern theories and techniques of data processing and signals and have verified the unifying and transversal role of mathematics in different scientific and engineering disciplines with practical solutions applicable in multiple fields and are an example of the usefulness of work in maths pure.

The techniques they have developed are the foundation and support of the digital age by allowing to compress graphic files with little loss of image resolution and Medical diagnostic and reconstruct accurate images from a small number of data as well as the engineering and the scientific investigation, by eliminating interference and background noise.

They are also key in the restoration of the signal with the images of the hubble space telescope and in the detection of gravitational waves by LIGO, the result of the collision of two black holes, and its contributions to modern mathematical processing of data and signals are essentially based on two different and complementary tools: wavelets and the compressed detection or termination of matrix.

Specifically, Meyer and Daubechies have been leaders in the development of modern mathematical theory of wavelets, located at the intersection of mathematics, information technology, and computer science.

Mathematical wavelet theory allows images and sounds to be decomposed into mathematical fragments, which capture pattern irregularities, but are still manageable, and are behind compression and data storage and noise reduction.

Both brought together previous work and related it to the analytical tools used in harmonic analysis, a discovery that allowed Meyer to demonstrate that waves can form mutually independent sets of mathematical objects called orthogonal bases.

His work inspired Daubechies to build the orthogonal wavelets with compact support and, later, the biortogonal wavelets, which revolutionized the field of engineering, and their joint work in the development of wavelet packages, which allow better adaptation to particularities. of a signal or image, has allowed him to apply his research to numerous technologies, such as in the compression of digital images.

The second revolution in data and signal processing techniques developed in the first decade of the 21st century occurred with the development of compressed detection theories and the termination of the matrix, the result of the collaboration between Terence Tao and Emmanuel Candès.

This theory allows the efficient reconstruction of scattered data based on very few measurements since one of the central problems in medical imaging and, generally, in all areas of the signals processing, is how to reconstruct a signal from partial and noisy measurements.

Those advanced reconstruction techniques they allow the reduction of the number of samples required, which in medical images implies a faster exploration of the patient.

Thus, the scanners used in magnetic resonance Imaging tools have implemented this mathematical tool, which allows to shorten the scanning or exposure time of the patient and then reconstruct the image without loss of quality.

To the award, the seventh in failure of the eight prizes awarded annually by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, 48 candidates of twenty-two nationalities opted and the awarded mathematicians were proposed by the American engineer Martin Cooper, one of the parents of mobile telephony, who received the Scientific and Technical Research Award in 2009.

The Princess of Asturias Awards, which this year reach their fortieth edition, are endowed with 50 thousand euros and the reproduction of a statuette designed by Joan Miro and its delivery is scheduled for next October 16 at the Campoamor Theater in Oviedo in a ceremony presided over by the kings of Spain.

