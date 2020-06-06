One of the classic masks within the Mexican Wrestling that is within the public’s taste is that of Mathematical. The first person to give life to this character was Rodolfo García, better known in the environment as Rudy García or he was also called El Numbers, who had 3 heirs so they were known as Jr. Mathematician, Mathematician II and Mathematician III that they even managed to fight together.

Dynasty of the Mathematician

Both The Mathematician and the Jr. Mathematician lost their masks to Blue demon and THE. Park respectively, but both battles were in the city of Monterrey Nuevo León, although at different times, for which Matemático II and Matemático III continued to fight in isolation but continued with the tradition and legacy of their father.

Death of Mathematical II

A few days ago it was confirmed that the Mathematician II he had to enter the hospital due to respiratory symptoms and later it was confirmed that unfortunately he had tested positive for Covid-19, despite fighting for a few days against this disease it was confirmed that the fighter died of complications due to the virus that has the world on alert health and in many countries still in quarantine.

The Luchistica family dressed in mourning due to this unfortunate death and several colleagues from the union expressed their condolences for the García family, among the various messages of condolences is that of the Son of the Saint And that I publish through his social networks, where he gives his condolences to the family of his friend and fellow professional.

I deeply regret the passing of my colleague Matematico Segundo. (Son of Mathematician) My condolences to his family and especially to my dear colleague and friend Rodolfo García “El Matematico” pic.twitter.com/E9jeaIjqcu – The Son of the Saint (@ElHijodelSanto) June 5, 2020

