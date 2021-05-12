Mathematical geniuses: neither crazy nor weird, just misunderstood

Quiet, introverted and antisocial. They live in a world of equations and symbols, which is why they are often labeled as crazy or weird.

The truth is that they are only geniuses who have had the privilege of understanding higher worlds through mathematics.

The stories of mathematical geniuses

Such is the case of Grigori perelman, a Russian topologist, who in 2010 rejected a prize of one million dollars that the Clay Institute of Mathematics, in the United States, had assigned him for solving the Poincaré conjecture, a mathematical problem that had not been solved for more than a century.

Years ago, in 2006, Perelman had not accepted the Fields medal that was going to be awarded to him during the International Congress of Mathematics held in Madrid, Spain.

“I’m not interested in money or fame,” he said on that occasion, arguing that he did not attend the congress.

Perelman, now 54 years old, lives with his mother in an apartment in St. Petersburg.

He makes a living by giving private math classes, because he is not interested in working at a university either. He is not attracted to academic institutions, nor is he interested in giving interviews to the press.

More curiosities of science: Julieta Fierro’s selection of myths disproved by science

Creators of new universes

In accordance with Alejandro R. Garciadiego, Professor of History of Mathematics, in the Faculty of Sciences, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Perelman’s behavior is characteristic of great geniuses, who definitely cannot be judged lightly.

“We could consider that their behavior is unusual, eccentric or even, in some cases, that they are people with mental illnesses, according to medical criteria. However, It must be taken into account that mathematics is a discipline where new universes are created that do not exist in reality; the mathematician’s mind is literally in another space. So, at times, the dividing line between genius and madness is very tenuous, ”explains this UNAM academic.

Mathematicians, according to Garciadiego, are very similar to sculptors in the sense that they are capable of sculpting shapes that ordinary people are not even capable of imagining.

“If some of the most famous mathematicians end up with unusual behaviors, it is also because their activity is unusual, doing the math that they do is not common.”

Another case is that of Bertrand Russell (1872 – 1970), British philosopher, mathematician and writer, winner of the 1950 Nobel Prize in Literature, who at the age of 12 wrote in his diary that he realized that he had an intelligence well above average, so who had decided to sacrifice his social life to devote himself fully to study.

“And if someone is with one of those mathematicians who are really prominent and invites him to a social event, the first thing he will answer is that he prefers to continue reading and studying,” says this specialist in the history of the foundations of mathematics.

A lone billiard player

Professor Garciadiego, born in Mexico City 68 years ago, tells, in a telephone interview for Tec Review, that from the sixth year of elementary school he began to like to play billiards, mainly because of the geometric intuition associated with this sport.

Back in high school, when friends invited him to play pool, he refused.

“Why is it that when we all want to play, you don’t play?” They asked him.

“Because I like to play alone, my pleasure is not to beat someone else by doing the caroms, my pleasure is doing the caroms while I am alone,” answered that young man, who is currently one of the most recognized historians of mathematics in Mexico.

The logical rigor distances them from society

On the withdrawn personality of some scientists, Maria de Lourdes Alegría Peña, a psychiatrist trained at the Fray Bernardino Álvarez Psychiatric Hospital in Mexico City, comments in an interview for Tec Review that this is not because they suffer from mental illness, but mainly because of the way they have become accustomed to reasoning.

“The thinking that mathematicians especially have tends to be much more logical, much more rigorously scientific, which leads them to not have the social skills necessary to be a little more extroverted, although this is not always the case,” he says.

Creativity, seen as the ability to be open to new ideas and solutions is a common denominator of scientists and artists, according to Alegría Peña, in which he agrees with Professor Garciadiego.

“Artists need to sit down and be open to all the ideas that come to them to create a work, and the same happens with scientists when they put these new ideas on paper or in an experiment.”

Both have the ability to, among all the ideas that come to mind, choose only a few and generally they are the least common or those that no one else had considered. “That’s where great works come from,” says this psychiatrist.

Torres was hiding from Gödel, in Princeton

Professor Garciadiego also tells that in that Faculty of Sciences of the UNAM, of the decade of the 70, he had the privilege of being the professor’s assistant Guillermo Torres (1919 – 1990), one of the few privileged Mexican mathematicians to have known Kurt Gödel (1906 – 1978), Austrian mathematician, who is considered one of the most brilliant minds of the last century.

Professor Torres, specialized in topology (like Perelman), was doing his doctorate at Princeton University, in the United States, where he used to find the Austrian genius in the corridors, but he hid because he simply imposed his presence on him.

“It is a very funny anecdote because Dr. Torres, at that time a student, knew that Gödel was one of the men who had made the greatest mathematical contributions in the 20th century. The point is that every time Torres saw Gödel in the hallway, he would hide and go into a bathroom or living room so that, according to him, he would not disturb him ”.

“But the fact is that Gödel began to feel that someone was following him and then he reported the fact to the authorities of Princeton: he told them that when he turned around in the hall, he could see that someone was hiding from him.”

Garciadiego tells this story with interspersed laughter, because surely the people of Princeton believed that Gödel had delusions of persecution, but it was not like that, but in reality there was someone who was hiding him: a great Mexican mathematician, but a little shy: the doctor Guillermo Torres.