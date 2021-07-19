Math Riddles | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

There is a new viral trend exploding in social networks: that of posing children’s mathematical puzzles, in which adults are giving answers that are contradictory to each other and contrary to mathematical rules.

How to solve math puzzles

All of these puzzles are connected to mathematics and are easy to answer. Although they seem like extremely complex problems, they are at bottom relatively straightforward challenges that even young children can solve. They are composed of very simple mathematical bases that are learned in school, but that we adults tend to forget.

With these 3 tips we will help you solve those challenges so that you become those who are the first to answer, and answer well.

1. Know the basic rules of mathematics

To solve most of the mathematical problems and their puzzles it is necessary to know the PEMDAS rules.

Here we explain them to you with an example of a viral riddle that traveled all over the internet.

The concept that we must know here is the order or hierarchy of operations. It will be easy if we use the famous abbreviation PEMDAS: it means that you must first perform the operations between the parentheses, then the exponents, then the multiplication-division (which have the same weight) and finally evaluate the addition-subtraction (which have the same weight) . When trades with the same weight are found, trades from left to right are resolved. With the example below it will be very clear.

Let’s go back to the example,

Let’s look at the example together. In this case, everyone agrees on the first step: simplify the addition in parentheses.

8/2 (2 + 2)

= 8/2 (4)

Based on the order of operations, division and multiplication have the same precedence, so the correct order is to evaluate from left to right. First take 8 and divide it by 2, and then multiply it by 2.

8/2 × 4

= 4 × 4

= 16

Therefore, the answer is 16.

Another more difficult example:

2. Practice, practice and practice

Mathematical problems and puzzles have a basic component: knowing the hierarchy in operations. Then it remains to practice. When it is said: “practice makes perfect”.

In Math-Center you can find mathematical riddles and problems with their respective solutions. Its free resources are designed for elementary and preschool students, you can take advantage of them as a family. Go and exercise without fear of being wrong!

3. Don’t rush

There are exercises that have some pitfalls, so you need to pay close attention.

Look at this function:

At a quick glance, it would appear that the apple has a value of 10, the bananas a value of four and the coconut a value of two. And if that was the end of the story, the answer would be 2 + 10 + 4 = 16.

How do we arrive at the result?

Since 3 apples add up to 30, then 1 apple must have a value of 10.

The next step is a bit more challenging.

The image shows that 1 apple plus 2 bunches of bananas equals 18. Since we know that 1 apple is worth 10, we know that the 2 bunches of bananas must be 8 (we subtract 18-10).

To find the value of a single bunch of bananas, we divide 8 in half and get 4.

Now we know that: Apple = 10, Bunch of bananas = 4.

The next part of the problem works the same way.

This part tells us that 1 bunch of bananas minus 1 coconut equals 2.

Since we know that 1 bunch of bananas is 4, it is quite easy to subtract and know that the coconut must have a value of 2.

Now we know that: Apple = 10, Bunch of bananas = 4, Coconut = 2

But BEWARE, in the final frame, the fruits are slightly different.

There is only 1 coconut half, instead of two halves. And instead of the four bananas representing the value of four, there are only three of them.

The bunch of bananas, previously valued at 4, loses a quarter of its value (or 1 banana) and is now valued at 3.

The coconut, cut in half, loses half its value and now has a value of 1 (previously it was worth two and half of two is 1).

Now we know that: Apple = 10, Bunch of 3 bananas = 3, Half of Coconut = 1

So you get: 1 + 10 + 3 = 14.

Some will say it’s about perspective, but really, it’s about attention to detail.