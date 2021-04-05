Mateu Lahoz whistles Bayern Munich

04/05/2021 at 11:06 AM CEST

Spanish football will also be present in the star duel of these quarterfinals of the Champions League between Bayern Munich, current champions of the tournament, and PSG. Which implies the reissue of the last final of the maximum continental club competition held in Lisbon due to the COVID situation.

And he will be present with the referee of the meeting. Because UEFA has designated the Valencian international referee for this clash in style Antonio Mateu Lahoz. It will be the first time that he has whistled the German team this season but not the French team that he already led last October 20 in the clash in the Parc des Princes against Manchester United that ended with an English victory 1-2. It is the fifth game played this season in the top continental competition after the four in the group stage. Added to that are the two Europa League matches, both in the rounds of this year 2021.

Bayern’s only defeat to Mateu was against PSG in 2017

It will be the fifth match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League with a record so far of four victories and only one defeat. The last time he was whistled was in the first leg of last season’s semifinal against Olympique Lyon in France, which resulted in a resounding 0-3 German victory. The only defeat dates back to the 2017-2018 season when the Germans fell 3-0 before the French in the group stage at the Parc des Princes. It was September 27, 2017.

PSG have only won with Mateu against Bayern Munich

It will be the fourth time he has whistled Paris Saint Germain in the top continental competition and he only knows victory in the 2017 victory against Bayern Munich. The last precedent is the one mentioned this season with the defeat at home against Manchester United. The other loss came against Dortmund in the first leg of last season’s round of 16 where they fell 2-1 in Germany.

In the Spanish league this season the Madrid derby whistled in Valdebebas that resulted in a 2-0 white victory in addition to Barcelona – Athletic Club de Bilbao (2-1) or more recently the Sevillian derby in the Sánchez Pizjuán that ended with a Sevilla victory by 1-0. It has also whistled the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey this season between Seville and Barcelona that ended a local victory 2-0. Mateu will be assisted in the VAR by Hernandez Hernandez and From Burgos Bengoechea. The Catalan acts as fourth official Estrada Fernandez, referee of the Cup final last Saturday.