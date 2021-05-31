Mateu Lahoz joined the Black Lives Matter movement and knelt before the start of the final

The end of the Champions League left a curious image moments before the initial whistle of the meeting. The referee of the party, the Spanish Mateu lahoz, joined the initiative of the Black Lives Matter and knelt, next to the footballers of Chelsea and Manchester City, on the grass of the Do Dragao stadium.

The Valencian referee, 44, knelt on the grass in an image that soon went viral and accumulated comments through social networks, with detractors and people favorable to the initiative of Mateu, one of the most particular referees in Spanish football.

Mateu referees the most important match of his sporting career, prosperous in Spanish football and which now takes him to the top also on a continental level, with the responsibility of being the main referee in the final of the Champions League that measures the Manchester City and to Chelsea in Porto.