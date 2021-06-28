Mateu Lahoz does not follow in the Eurocopa 2021

06/28/2021 at 10:02 AM CEST

Finally Mateu lahoz He is not still in Euro 2021. Although the Valencian referee is still considered one of the best referees in Europe, the best example we have with the Champions League final, he does not continue in the top national team competition.

Mateu curiously leaves being the only referee who whistled three matches in the group stage of the Eurocup. One in each of the first three days of the competition. He made his debut with Belgium-Russia followed later by England-Scotland on the second day and Portugal-France on June 23. The departure of the Valencian means that what happened in the last continental event of 2016 will no longer be repeated, where Marc Clatemburg doubled by whistling the final of the Champions League and then the final of that edition of the Champions League.

Five other referees have turned

Five other referees, in addition to the Spanish, do not continue in the tournament after the group stage. As SPORT has learned, it is the Swedish Andreas Ekberg, the portuguese Artur Dias, the French Clement turpin, the Israeli Grinfeeld and romanian Kovacs. The next cut, if nothing changes, could be made the day after tomorrow Wednesday. Just two days before the start of the quarterfinals. The intention is that finally only four referee teams remain for the semifinals and the Wembley final

Del Cerro, pending the rooms

Pending the designations of the rooms is the other Spanish referee. It is about the Madrilenian Carlos del Cerro and that so far he has led two matches in the tournament. He made his debut with France-Germany and later called Croatia-Czech Republic.

Its designation will depend on what Spain does. Initially, the normal thing is that one of the two quarterfinals already defined and that they go in the opposite box to that of the Spanish team. Either Belgium – Italy on Friday or Czech Republic – Denmark on Saturday. If Spain fell to Croatia, then it could also whistle the other two quarters that will be defined between this Monday and Tuesday tomorrow.