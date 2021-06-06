Mateu Lahoz can do ‘double’

06/05/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

Alex carazo

The race of Mateu lahoz arbitration is at its peak. After becoming this season the fourth Spanish referee to direct a Champions League final, is running as one of the candidates for whistle the final of the Eurocup at 44 years. All subject, of course, to his performance in this edition and the results of Spain. Obviously, if the National Team reached the last game, Mateu I could not lead the meeting.

The Valencian referee will not be alone in the competition, since the UEFA also chose From Cerro Grande as one of the referees of the Eurocup. What’s more, Hernandez Hernandez, Martinez Munuera, Prieto Lopez Y Sánchez Martínez they will attend the appointment as VAR assistants.

What novelty for this year a exchange between UEFA and CONMEBOL as a sign of cooperation between both organizations. In this way, and for the first time in history, a South American referee will direct a Eurocopa match, and a European will whistle at the America’s Cup. The chosen one has been the LaLiga referee, Gil Manzano. For his part, the Argentine Fernando Rapallini is on the list of judges for the European championship.

A list full of referees well known in Europe and with great experience in important matches, such as Brych, Çakir, Orsato or Kuipers. Precisely the latter was in charge of directing Spain’s last match in a major tournament. It was in the 2018 World Cup, in the fateful round of 16 against Russia, in which the Red fell in the penalty shootout after 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Mateu lahoz could become the second Spanish referee to whistle a Champions League final and a European Championship final, and also would do it in the same year. The first and only so far who managed to be the judge in both games was José María Ortiz de Mendíbil. The Basque referee was in charge of directing the tiebreaker match of the final of the Eurocup from 1968 between Italy Y Yugoslavia, and the following year the final of the European cup Come in Milan Y Ajax.