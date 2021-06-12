Mateu Lahoz and Carlos del Cerro will whistle at least two matches in the Eurocup

Jun 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM CEST

As with clubs, the referees chosen for the EURO must also give an adequate level if they want to continue in the competition after the group stage is over. Among them the two Spaniards Antonio Mateu Lahoz and Carlos del Cerro.

As the SPORT newspaper has learned, the intention is that the vast majority of the 19 referees concentrated in Istanbul will whistle a minimum of two matches. And logically on this list are the two Spanish representatives. Mateu lahoz, referee of the last final of the Champions League, he already knows his first appointment. This Saturday he makes his debut in an absolute tournament of national teams in Europe. It remains to be seen when it will debut From Cerro Grande. The Madrilenian is among the candidates to whistle next Monday’s clash between France and Germany. A historic duel within the group considered death. A designation that will be made official tomorrow, Sunday.

After this group stage, the first arbitration cut by UEFA will arrive in the round of 16. It will be there where we will see which referees continue to whistle and who remain on the road.

PCR every four days in addition to the mandatory before each match

Referees, like national teams, are subject to strict COVID screening at their Istanbul headquarters. Every four days, all referees and assistants must pass a PCR to know their status. A test that is independent of the one that they must take 48 hours before the celebration of a meeting and that determines whether they can travel or not. In the logistics designed by the organization, it may be the case that some referees do not return to the Turkish headquarters but stay in the city where they are whistling and from there they go to their new destination. In this case, they are also required to pass this PCR here, an essential condition to be able to travel to the meeting place.

A referee could even direct his country’s team

UEFA regulations, in accordance with the one that is being applied in the Champions League or Europa League, establishes that in the event of a positive referee in the PCR test, both the referee and even his direct contacts are isolated.

Arriving in an extreme situation, it could be the case that a referee calls his selection. In other words, if the situation requires it, both Carlos del Cerro What Mateu lahoz they could whistle the Spanish team in this Euro. And even, in the face of a possible COVID outbreak in the Turkish concentration, UEFA could call in other referees who were not on this initial list of 19 referees.

The main referee is replaced by the fourth official

The UEFA Regulations also set out the options in case of unforeseen events during the match. In the event of an injury during the match or just before the head referee. In this case it will be the fourth referee who replaces him. Also in case of injury or indisposition of the assistant referee, although here he could be a reserve assistant, if he is designated for the match. In the case of VAR or AVAR, the regulation establishes that they can only be replaced by another collegiate of this condition in case of indisposition. This also explains why they are all concentrated in the Nyon headquarters. Whether it is COVID or any other situation. If this is not possible, imagine a massive outbreak within the current bubble in Switzerland, the norm contemplates that the party that is affected by this situation would have to be played without the use of this technology.