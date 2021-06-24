Mateu gives the cante in Portugal-France

Mateu Lahoz has awarded a strange penalty. A contact between Semedo and Mbappé in the 41st minute. He surprised locals and strangers. Then he transformed Benzema from 11 meters, but the decision of the Spanish referee generated debate in Carrusel Deportivo. “That is not a penalty. It puts the body a little and that’s it. It’s football. That unwritten rule that since there is contact I do not correct him, it must be banished as soon as possible “, Iturralde González sentenced.

The penalty against Slovakia

In the 10th minute of the Slovakia-Spain, the referee Björn kuipers He went to the VAR to review a demolition of Hromada to Koke, which he did not indicate in the first instance. It had to be Pol van Boekel, from the VAR viewing room, who will notify Kuipers about the illegal action. “It is a clear penalty. Koke wins the position to the Slovakian player, Instead of clearing the ball, what he does is clearly knock down the Spanish player. The penalty is clear, and the instructions to call only in clear and manifest plays, we see that these plays fall into that concept “, explains Iturralde González, head referee of AS and SER.

Spain is the second team to miss two penalties in the same edition of the European Championship. The first was the Netherlands in 2000 (both missed penalties in the match against Italy). La Roja have missed five consecutive penalties for the first time in their 101-year history: Ramos twice against Switzerland; Abel Ruiz against Lithuania; Gerard Moreno against Poland; and Morata against Slovakia.