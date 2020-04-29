Maternities in Pernambuco are experiencing a critical situation due to the new coronavirus. The Integrated Health Center Amaury de Medeiros, CISAM, for example, which is a high-risk maternity in Recife, linked to the University of Pernambuco, already has a large number of retired professionals. Of its 36 resident doctors, 12 have covid-19. Of the obstetricians, 6 are out of action because of the disease. In the case of nurses, the situation is even more serious: there are 47 retired professionals.

“My picture is missing, my shifts are totally missing. Maternity hospitals are overcrowded. The largest maternity hospital in the State of Pernambuco, IMIP [Instituto de Medicina Integral Professor Fernando Figueira], is reserved only for cases of covid. ” reveals doctor Olímpio Barbosa de Moraes Filho, executive manager of CISAM. “We are in an unprecedented crisis,” he adds. According to him, the staff on duty are completely absent, precisely because of the lack of professionals.

The general figures on covid-19 in the state do not lie. Data from the Pernambuco State Health Department show that there are 5724 confirmed cases in the state, with 508 deaths. It is the second state in the Northeast region with the highest number of infections, behind only Ceará. The bed occupancy rate for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in Pernambuco is 91%.

Another problem in maternity hospitals, according to the CISAM manager, is the delay in testing suspected cases. As long as there is no confirmation of coronavirus infection in the healthcare professional, he should stay away from work. Once the result is negative, he goes back to work immediately. In the case of CISAM, many professionals had already been at home for a week with unconfirmed suspicions, awaiting the test result.

To deal with the saturation of health centers caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the government of Pernambuco summoned around 1800 professionals who work in outpatient clinics to work on fighting the virus. Regardless of specialization, the doctor will be trained to work in emergencies and ICUs.

“In this list, which is immense, there are several obstetricians and neonatologists. Thinking about the network as a whole, these people should not attend the covid, as they are not the most suitable. They can go to the emergency room of the maternity hospitals, since we are missing. ” evaluates Moraes Filho. According to him, there is a need for a 20% increase in staff in all health professionals, as Pernambuco would be at the limit.

Health Department tries to minimize impact



The State Health Secretariat (SES-PE) informs that it has guided the entire health network, including maternity hospitals, on safety and hygiene measures in this period of the circulation of the new coronavirus in the State. In addition to training reinforcing the importance of prenatal care, the State has reinforced the importance of social isolation, constant hand hygiene and the use of a mask when it is necessary to go out into the streets with the entire population. These measures are even more important for populations with comorbidities and pregnant women.

SES-PE also reinforces that all maternity hospitals under state management, which are focused on high-risk cases, are in full operation and the Bed Regulation Center has acted to make the necessary referrals when requested. Imip, a philanthropic service, is also in operation, focusing on pregnant women suspected of the new coronavirus. It is also important to highlight that the entire SUS network in Pernambuco has more than 2,100 obstetric beds in the national registry of health establishments (Cnes).

Finally, the Secretariat states that it is attentive to the replacement of professionals in state units. To this end, calls were made for those approved in public tenders, simplified selections and recruitment of those who were working in outpatient clinics, in elective situations. As a result, more than 6,800 professionals were called to qualify the state health network.

