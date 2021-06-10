Materials with sensory capacity and to generate energy

There are sensors doing their work in many places, from the largest bridges to the smallest medical implants. Your presence on these sites is often vital in detecting changes before they become problems, thus saving lives and also saving costs. Some scientists have designed a new class of materials which in themselves are sensors and nanogenerators of energy. This advance could mark the beginning of a technological revolution.

The achievement is the work of a team that includes Amir Alavi, Kaveh Barri and Gloria Zhang, all from the iSMaRT laboratory (Intelligent Structural Monitoring and Response Testing at the Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in the United States.

The new kind of metamaterial it acts as its own sensor, recording and transmitting important information about the pressure and stresses in its structure. Metamaterial generates its own energy and can be used for a wide range of sensing and control applications.

The most innovative facet of the work is that the same design works at both the nanoscale and megascale simply by adapting the geometry of the design to the desired size.

While almost all existing materials with some sensing capability are composites that rely on different forms of carbon fibers as sensing modules, the new concept offers a completely different design approach to creating efficient systems of materials that act as sensing modules. sensors and generators. The proposed concept is based on the design and assembly of microstructures following very specific guidelines.

The material is designed in such a way that, under pressure, electrification occurs by contact between its conductive and dielectric layers, creating an electrical charge that transmits information about the state of the material. In addition, it naturally inherits the extraordinary mechanical properties of certain metamaterials, such as negative compressibility and extremely high resistance to deformation. The energy generated by your triboelectric nanogenerator mechanism Built-in eliminates the need for a separate power source.

Researchers have created multiple prototypes for various civil, aerospace, and biomedical engineering applications. On a smaller scale, a cardiac stent (a small implantable tube for arterial repair) of this design can be used to monitor blood flow and detect signs of restenosis, that is, the problematic re-narrowing of an artery. The same design was also used on a much larger scale to create a mechanically adjustable girder, suitable for a bridge that could self-control defects in its structure.

Illustration of the novel metamaterial with sensory capacity used in a coronary artery stent. The material can detect narrowing of an artery (restenosis) when used in a stent, and the same design can be used on a large scale in bridge girders to self-monitor structural defects. (Image: iSMaRT Lab)

These materials also have enormous potential outside of Earth. A material with sensory capacity that does not use carbon fibers or coils, which is light in mass, low density, low cost, adaptable for objects of a very varied size and with a very versatile composition that can include organic and inorganic materials, ideal for exploring other worlds, such as a future mission to Mars. In that sense, the material could be adapted to build structurally sound and self-energized space habitats, using only materials indigenous to Mars and other worlds.

“I am sure that this invention can lay the foundations for a new generation of ‘living’ engineering structures that react to external stimuli, self-control their state and self-energize”, Alavi adventure.

