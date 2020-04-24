GUARARAPES CONFECÇÕES S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ / ME nº 08.402.943 / 0001-52

NIRE 24.300.000.731

RELEVANT FACT

GUARARAPES CONFECCÇÕES S.A. [B3 S.A. -BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO: GUAR3 (ON)] (“Company” or “Guararapes”), in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of CVM Instruction No. 622/2020 and Articles 4, 5 and 21-C of CVM Instruction No. 481/2009, informs that, due to the current pandemic moment of COVID-19, the Ordinary General Meeting, convened at 10 am on April 29, 2020 (“AGO”), will be held in a partially digital way, and the face-to-face part of the AGO will be held, exceptionally , at the Company’s branch located in the city of São Paulo – SP, at Rua Casa Verde, 327, Jardim São Bento district, CEP 02.519-000, and no longer at the Company’s headquarters in the Industrial District of Natal – RN, according to the call notice. released on April 14, 2020.

Guararapes’ shareholders may, therefore, (i) participate in the AGM and vote on the matters on the agenda in person, provided they appear, in person or through duly appointed attorneys-in-fact, at the Company’s office located in the city of São Paulo , at the address referred to above, bearing the documents required by the Manual for Participation (“Manual”) released by the Company on March 30, 2020; (ii) vote on the matters that are the subject of the AGM agenda by sending the Remote Voting Bulletin (“Bulletin”); or (iii) participate in the AGM and vote on the matters covered by the agenda through an electronic system to be made available by the Company, according to the instructions below.

Click here and access the full document

São Paulo – SP, April 23, 2020.

GUARARAPES CONFECÇÕES S.A.

Newton Rocha de Oliveira Júnior

Investor Relations Officer

Website: https://ri.riachuelo.com.br/

See too:

The greatest Brazilian scorers in the history of Libertadores

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

