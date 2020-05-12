RELEVANT FACT

COVID-19

ITAÚSA – Investimentos Itaú S.A. (“Itaúsa” or “Company”) communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that, due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-

19) in Brazil, it has been taking measures to mitigate the impacts on its operations and to ensure the health of its employees, including through the implementation of remote work.

The measures adopted by its investees were disclosed by the respective Investor Relations areas, as well as described in Itaúsa’s Management Report for the first quarter of 2020, released to the market on this date.

Despite the measures taken by the investees and the Company to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on their respective operations, the results of the first quarter of these companies and, consequently, of Itaúsa, were negatively impacted and contribute to the result of 2020 being possibly below initially expected and reported in 2019.

There is still no way of effectively specifying the long-term impacts of the pandemic on the economic scenario, nor on the operations of investees and, consequently, on the Company’s results, considering the volatility and the speed of changing scenarios.

In view of the reduction in the pace of the activities of investees, market conditions, as well as regulatory measures (such as the temporary limitation on the distribution of dividends above the mandatory minimum imposed by the Central Bank of Brazil on financial institutions through Resolution no. 4,797 / 20), the expectation is that there will be a reduction in the cash flow received by Itaúsa, which would produce a temporary reduction in the dividends paid by the Company.

The statements presented herein reflect only the current expectations of the Company’s management based on the results for the first quarter of 2020 already published, and the lack of visibility of stabilization and resumption of market conditions and economic scenario (Brazilian and global) in the face of the pandemic. Such expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties, and in no way constitute a promise of performance or projection of Itaúsa and / or its investees.

Itaúsa reiterates its commitment to the safety of its employees and other stakeholders and will keep the market and investors duly informed about any new relevant information.

