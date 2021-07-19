Matecaña airport (Colombia) is connected by Wi-Fi | News | Connectivity

Eurona will connect via Wi-Fi, until 2027, the Colombian airport of Matecaña, the third party operating in Latin America; a region that already accounts for 6% of the group’s income.

By virtue of the collaboration agreement that it maintains with its investee, the local telecommunications company Canopi, the Spanish operator will extend to the Matecaña airport, located in the city of Pereira, public Wi-Fi services to passengers that already lends since 2020 in The Golden, the main Colombian airport and the third most important in Latin America in terms of passenger volume (an average of 36 million per year before the pandemic).

Precisely, Colombia has become a strategic market for the company, since in 2016 it also sealed an alliance with the Bogotá Telecommunications Company (ETB) to offer free Internet connection to the more than seven million inhabitants of the capital.

In addition, these two airports, where the multinational will integrate its hotspot technology so that users can access the Internet for free and without time limits, they are joining the concession it won in 2017 – and which it still holds – to manage the Tocumen International Airport in Panama, known as the Hub of the Americas by linking its 16.5 million annual passengers with 89 destinations in 34 countries in America and Europe.

Under this strategy, the company, which also has the experience of having provided Wi-Fi services to the Spanish network of AENA airports -the largest operator by number of airports with an influx of 275 million passengers in 2019 (preCovid data) – already is working on its expansion to other airports in LATAM, the Caribbean and Africa.

Global operator in the tourism sector

In this way, with the connection of these airports, Eurona strengthens itself as a global operator in a strategic sector such as tourism, where it is also present, bringing wireless connectivity to more than 8,000 rooms in hotels and resorts in Spain and LATAM such as those of the chain. AMR Resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica or Panama. Also through satellite technology connecting some of the main shipping companies such as Balèaria, as well as accommodation and businesses related to tourism in the rural world.

According Fernando Ojeda, CEO of Eurona, “The tourism sector is a clear example of the application of this global and multi-technology Eurona strategy, capable of connecting all types of businesses and public spaces with the most appropriate technology in each case, be it Hotspot, satellite or even fiber”.