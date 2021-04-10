MateBook D15 2021, Huawei’s new laptop with Intel Core 11th Gen and WiFi 6 on sale for € 899 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although it has just landed on the market, Huawei’s new laptop is already on sale and you can buy it cheaper. The MateBook D15 2021 comes with 11th generation Intel Core processors, WiFi 6 and other interesting features, and is yours for 899 euros thanks to this discount code.

The MateBook D15 is one of Huawei’s highest-rated ultralight notebooks and is one of the most appreciated alternatives to Apple’s MacBooks by users. Now, the brand has just presented the new generation of this model and you can buy it cheaper thanks to an introductory offer.

For a limited time, Huawei discounts 50 euros from the official price of the MateBook D15 2021. The new laptop costs 949 euros, but now you can get it for only 899 euros. To benefit from the promotion, add the product to your cart and enter the code “A50MBD1521” (without quotes) in the Coupon section before making the payment. You will see that 50 euros are automatically discounted and the final price stays at 899 euros.

In addition, you also get a free gift with your order. Apart from the discount, Huawei includes the black Swift bluetooth mouse at no additional cost. Its price is 19.99 euros, so in total you save 70 euros thanks to this promotion.

New generation of one of Huawei’s most popular ultrathin notebooks. It maintains the design line of previous models and stands out for incorporating 11th Gen Intel Core processors and WiFi 6.

Huawei MateBook D15 2021 offers you useful features and benefits both for work and study and for enjoying your leisure time. Maintains the design of its predecessor, with a 15.6-inch FullView display with ultra-thin bezels and a very light weight of only 1.5 kg.

The brain of this laptop is the 11th generation Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor, accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of storage on an SSD. This equipment will provide you with a powerful performance to carry out all your tasks with total fluidity.

WiFi 6 is the new standard for WiFi connections that comes to improve your wireless connections by optimizing your speed and the stability of your navigation.

Another interesting point of the MateBook D15 2021 is that offers WiFi support 6, the latest wireless connection standard. If you have a router with WiFi 6 you can enjoy network speeds up to 2.7 times faster, as well as upload and download files at a speed of up to 2.4 Gbps.

Huawei sends you the order completely free to the address you indicate, so you will not have to face any additional expense. In addition, you will receive it within 24 to 72 business hours, so you will hardly have to wait to start enjoying your new computer.

