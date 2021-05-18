Matchroom will continue its global expansion in new countries

The domain of Matchroom Boxing in the current boxing promotion it is incontestable. Eddie Hearn’s company had already managed to be the most active in the days before the pandemic, and the anomalous situation experienced the only thing that has done is to reinforce that leadership.

As proof, we will point out that there are already more than fifteen galas organized by Matchroom around the world, especially at home, the United Kingdom, and in the United States, but also in territories such as Italy, Spain or Uzbekistan.

Eddie Hearn has made some statements in which he reinforces that global vision of boxing, and has indicated that “What we want is world dominance, looking especially at the markets of Italy, Spain, Australia, Germany, Canada and Japan. There we will do galas regularly throughout the year ». It is very positive for Spanish boxing to have it on that list of territories that this great company designates as strategic.

Recall that Matchroom, which so far broadcast on Sky Sports for the United Kingdom and DAZN for the rest of the world, has also signed for this last platform for the next few years in a lucrative contract that will give it a lot of scope to organize these shows in many places around the world. world, and with great quality. June 12 will be the last night of boxing with Sky, with the Summer Fight Camp being the inauguration of the full collaboration between Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.