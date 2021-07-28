Matchroom reopens its Fight Camp

What came as an emergency measure has stayed forever. Matchroom, faced with the complications to organize events in 2020 after the pandemic, decided to open its headquarters in Essex (England). In his garden he organized several events that delighted the fans. Eddie Hearn already announced that he wanted it to be an annual appointment and in 2021 he has delivered. This Saturday he puts the ring back on the green of his headquarters and this time it will be more special. There will be fans.

The honor of opening the second season of Fight Camp goes to one of Matchroom’s great prospects. Conor Benn (18-0, 12 KO) will have a new step in his career against Mexican Adrián Granados (21-8-3, 15 KO). The 24-year-old Englishman, born in Essex, defends a WBA intermediate belt he owns. A triumph would continue to boost him on the international lists of a category as competitive as welterweight. The event will also have other points of interest. Can Xu exposes the WBA Regular of the feather against Leigh Wood, Tommy McCarthy plays the European of the cruiser against Chris Billar-Smith, will the prospect be Anthony Fowler and comes back, after being beaten by Canelo, Avni Yildirim.

The other two scheduled dates also have high quality evenings, although perhaps not with as much name as in the 2020 events. Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens will play the IBF World Cup of the feather (vacant) on August 7 and on August 14 it will be the turn of Joshua Buatsi, who wants to continue climbing in international rankings at the expense of Ricards Bolotniks. These three events represent the beginning of a new stage for Matchroom, a new agreement with DAZN begins, which broadcasts the event to the whole world, including the United Kingdom (it will be its first show, before the promoter’s shows were seen on Sky Sports ).