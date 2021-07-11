Matchroom plans to hold a gala a week starting in the summer

Eddie hearn has been very active in recent hours with statements and interviews. One of his most promising phrases for fans has been that he plans to do more than twenty galas from the end of Fight Camp (August 14) until the end of the year.

This is due to two aspects. The first, the lucrative contract it has signed with DAZN to also broadcast its evenings in the United Kingdom, the only territory where it did not, replacing Sky Sports, the company’s audiovisual provider for many years. The second, the global opening of the boxing giant Matchroom, with events in various countries.

The usual British evenings have been joined by regular appointments in the United States, Italy and, later, Spain; They have visited our country twice, December 2019 and April 2021. It is rumored that mid-September, around the 18th, would be the third time, but we still do not have any confirmation in this regard.

Recently, the Hearn company has offered shows in Kazakhstan, Mexico or New Zealand, and the idea they have is to expand events to Germany, Australia, Scandinavia or Canada by the end of 2021 or early 2022.